LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After having to reschedule due to rainy weather, Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s Drive-Thru light show is on route to continue December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

“Despite having to close last weekend, we are excited to give the community one-last chance to enjoy Christmas at the Fair. The City of Lewisburg has extended several of its holiday events to this weekend as well, so we hope folks will come out and enjoy all that is offered,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated.

This event is available to the public for donations only and begins at the livestock gate on 219 North. When entering, follow traffic patterns and turn off headlights when driving through the show. Mobile donations can be accepted through PayPal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.

