BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is here, and it would not be the same without Christmas movies.

The Granada Theater in Bluefield, West Virginia has a variety of Christmas movies with multiple dates for people to go and enjoy some holiday cheer.

The Polar Express

Sunday, November 26, 2023: 12:00 p.m., 2:20 p.m., 4:50 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

12:00 p.m., 2:20 p.m., 4:50 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Saturday, December 2, 2023: 7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Friday, December 1, 2023: 7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Thursday, December 14, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street)

7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street) Friday, December 22, 2023: 5:15 p.m. (Commerce Street)

Elf

Saturday, November 25, 2023: 1:45 p.m., 5:40 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

1:45 p.m., 5:40 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Friday, December 8, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street)

7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street) Thursday, December 21, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street)

A Christmas Carol

Saturday, November 25, 2023: 12:15 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:50 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

12:15 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:50 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Sunday, December 10, 2023: 12:00 p.m., 1:40 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:10 p.m. (Commerce Street)

12:00 p.m., 1:40 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:10 p.m. (Commerce Street) Wednesday, December 20, 2023: 7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

The Grinch

Friday, November 24, 2023: 7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Saturday, December 2, 2023: 2:45 p.m., 5:20 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

2:45 p.m., 5:20 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Wednesday, December 6, 2023: 7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

Journey to Bethlehem

Wednesday, November 22, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

7:00 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Friday, November 24, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street)

7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street) Saturday, November 25, 2023: 12:00 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Commerce Street)

12:00 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Commerce Street) Sunday, November 26, 2023: 12:00 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m. (Commerce Street)

12:00 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m. (Commerce Street) Wednesday, November 29, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street)

7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street) Thursday, November 30, 2023: 7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

White Christmas

Sunday, December 3, 2023: 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Wednesday, December 13, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street)

It’s a Wonderful Life

Friday, November 24, 2023: 4:30 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

4:30 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Saturday, December 2, 2023: 12:00 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

12:00 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Wednesday, December 20, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street)

7:00 p.m. (Commerce Street) Friday, December 22, 2023: 7:25 p.m. (Commerce Street)

Gremlins

Wednesday, November 29, 2023: 7:00 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

7:00 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Wednesday, December 13, 2023: 7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street)

7:15 p.m. (Raleigh Street) Friday, December 22, 2023: 3:00 p.m. (Commerce Street)

Whether you go with family or friends, there should be a Christmas movie for everyone to enjoy!