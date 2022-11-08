Teapots are perfect when making tea for a group or for people who need a few cups of tea before they can start their day.

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — As part of holiday tradition, people have come to enjoy afternoon tea in Alderson.

In recent years the tea has been held at the Old Victorian Inn where host Doris Kasley and helpers from Alderson Main Street have made everyone feel so welcome. The tea this year will be held at on Sunday, December 11, 2022 with times at 1:00 P.M. and 3:00 P.M.

The Old Victorian Inn, which was built in 1906 for a lumber baron, and all decorated for the season, was built with the beautiful wood that comes with it and was all that was available at the time. Also a tradition, Leah and Roger Trent will add their beautiful music to the festive occasion.

Leah and Roger Trent add their beautiful music to the Christmas setting in the parlor of the Old Victorian Inn in 2021

Alderson Main Street Treasurer Margaret Hambrick said, “This is a very special tradition in Alderson. Friends groups plan on attending each year and generations of women and girls feel very special in their Sunday best as they sip their tea and eat the scones and tiny sandwiches.”

1:00 P.M. and 3:00 P.M. are the only times available and tickets are limited. Guests can purchase tickets at the Alderson Artisan’s Gallery by calling 304-445-7952, or by cash or check for $20 each.

All proceeds support Alderson Main Street projects, mostly in particular, the “Gem of the Hills” Holiday celebration.