PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton is opening its doors for the summer!

The Chuck Mathena Center’s summer begins with Dance Motion’s spring recital on June 4, 2023.

Dance recitals also follow to kick off the other summer months. Candace Wilson, the Director of the Chuck Mathena Center, says the center offers some big events for lovers of the arts.

“We are dance crazy the first part of June. We have dance recitals with Dance Motion and Princeton Dance studio. Then we kind of go dark and are renting out for June,” said Wilson.

The Chuck Mathena Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those wishing to buy season passes for the Chuck Mathena Center can visit their website.

The building can also be rented out during the later months of summer.