BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony invites you and your family to come and celebrate at this free and open event to the public!

Monday November 21, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. is when the event will take place, right near the tree near “Tailyard” Dog Park located on Princeton Avenue. Mayor Ron Martin will be welcoming guests. Enjoy free hot chocolate, candy canes, and music by students from Bluefield Primary.

“We are very excited to once again host our annual tree lighting ceremony. We have children from the primary school that come and sing around 5:30 that evening and then at 6:00 o’clock, the lights from the tree will go on. It’s an animated tree…people sit in their car, and they watch it and it’s just a huge event for the city of Bluefield,” said Marie Blackwell, the City Ambassador for the City of Bluefield.

The Tree will only be playing until 10:00 P.M. every night. Street parking is available on Raleigh and Commerce Street.

If you need any information about this event, please call Marie Blackwell, the City Ambassador for the City of Bluefield at (304) 327-2401 ext. 2415.