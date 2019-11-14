cmaawardsbanner/

Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year

CMA Awards

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Garth Brooks has won the Entertainer of the Year honor at the Country Music Association Awards.

Brooks won the top award on a night when the contributions of women to country music were front and center, starting with a powerful opening performance from some of country music’s biggest female stars.

Carrie Underwood, who co-hosted and performed during Wednesday’s show, was the lone female nominee in the Entertainer of the Year category.

Brooks singled out Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs during his acceptance speech as some of the country artists he respected the most. Brooks performed his song “Dive Bar” during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks"

Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital"

Communities in Schools organize angel tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communities in Schools organize angel tree"

Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop"

Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots"