Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
cmaawardsbanner/

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Lil Nas X perform “Old Town Road” at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CMA Awards kicked off the day with a trip to “Old Town Road”.

It was announced during Good Morning America that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for their megahit from earlier this year.

It’s the first win for both artists in this category.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2019 CMA Awards

Also announced on GMA, Kacey Musgraves won Music Video of the Year for her song “Rainbow”.

See who else wins tonight at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Warm a Heart Give a bed offering help to less fortunate in cold conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm a Heart Give a bed offering help to less fortunate in cold conditions"

Lewis House hosts annual Christmas Bazaar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewis House hosts annual Christmas Bazaar"

Community responds to first measurable snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community responds to first measurable snow"

Time to apply for annual Toys For Tots program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time to apply for annual Toys For Tots program"

Don't delay getting vaccines before holiday travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Don't delay getting vaccines before holiday travel"

Two people wanted in connection to thefts at local hunting camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people wanted in connection to thefts at local hunting camp"