WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Get ready for some fun and to eat some BBQ at an upcoming event in Welch!

From June 9, 2023 to June 10, 2023, the third annual WV Coalfields Cookoff will be held at Martha H. Moore Riverfront Park, 141 McDowell Street.

This event is hosted by the City of Welch and CoalTown, USA and will feature the WV State BBQ Championships, sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society, for pro and backyard BBQ cook teams. Other activities include, live music, vendors, family activities, a beer garden, a BBQ tasting, and an ATV show and contests.

“It’s great for the community in so many ways. Number one, you know, sometimes in our own backyard we’re not the best tourists, so it’s a great time to get out and find all the beautiful things about McDowell county as well as the city of Welch. But additionally, it’s really important from a tourism perspective because it offers so many economic impacts for the area. Tourism is a great revenue driver and you know we all struggle with bringing revenue to our communities, so it helps our businesses and helps our city grow tax revenue as well,” said Andrea Ball, the Event Planner for the City of Welch and the WV Coalfields Cookoff.

Highlights include:

Live music by The Legacy: Motown Revue on Friday and Last Chance Band

Beer garden with proceeds benefiting the Welch Volunteer Fire Department

Pancake breakfast hosted by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce

ATV show and contests

Organ dedication at the Pocahontas Theatre in honor of the late Jason Grubb

Public BBQ tasting

Contest and BBQ awards

Pro teams include:

Bayou Poker Smokers

Beef Pigs BBQ

D’Qued Barbecue (WV)

Good Googly Goo BBQ

High on the Hog

Hold Your Horses BBQ

Mad Dog BBQ

Midlife BBQ

Muttley Crew BBQ

Off the Rack BBQ

One Eyed Pig BBQ

Poor Boys BBQ (WV)

ShawnBo’s BBQ (WV)

Smokecraft, Smoking Aces BBQ

Still Workin’ On It BBQ

Swig-N-Pig

Under the Radar

Backyard teams include:

Bourbon & Blues BBQ

Buckeye Blue Smoke BBQ

Conviction BBQ

Dog Bite Barbecue (WV)

Dogpatch Q

Gold-N-Blue Barbecue (WV)

Grate Mate BBQ

Pinky Out BBQ

Que N Cue BBQ

Swine ’N’ Roses BBQ

T & S BBQ (WV)

The Swine Doctor’s BBQ

Uncle Dubby’s Backyard BBQ

The event is open and free to the public. For updates and a complete schedule, please visit www.wvcoalfieldscookoff.com/schedule-of-events.