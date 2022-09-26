FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An event to look forward to next month that is coming back after 20-plus years is October in the Park.

This event will start right in the beginning of October on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with a variety of activities that are fun for the whole family including obstacle courses, live music, food vendors, craft vendors, meeting Smokey the Bear, a wood saw carver, a “Cruise-In” for muscle cars, plus much more.

Active Southern West Virginia and Parents are Teachers will also be coming to sponsor the event.

Angel Duncan, the Park Assistant for the Fayette County Park is ecstatic to be having this fun event again and has wanted to bring it back to Fayette County, sharing how it brings good vibes and the community together.

“This event is something that we wanted to bring back to Fayette County. It’s small, but it brings out a lot of people and were hoping to add more to it each year. We’re just happy to see, you know, people who are able to come out and just hang out and listen to music, walk around. It’s just a really nice event that we started last year,” said Duncan.

The event starts from noon to 6:00 P.M. and is free to the public.

For more information, you can contact Angel Duncan at 304-574-1111, which is the number of the Fayette County Park Office. You can also send a message on Facebook or Instagram by going to Fayette County Park and messaging them directly.