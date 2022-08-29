PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for something fun, spooky, and entertaining, come if you dare on Friday, October 28, 2022 to the Spectacular Halloween Show, Haunted Illusions, at the Chuck Mathena Center, located at 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, WV 24740, to fright and excite you!

Starting at 7:00 P.M., you can “trick or treat” your family to an evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy that gets the whole audience engaged and part of the act.

Master illusionist David Caserta will stun and amaze you as he has people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before your eyes. Witness never before seen illusions!

This is a night for families filled will thrill, laughing, and maybe even vanishing from sight at a magic spectacular show that is unique from the rest. This is the ultimate way to celebrate Halloween, with an incredible night of magic at the Halloween Spectacular Haunted Illusions!

A wide array of tricks will be involved and more than a few treats as well.

Illusionist David Caserta is one of the top touring illusionists in the country. His credentials include NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”, CW’s “Penn and Teller Fool Us”, and International Television. David is well known for inventing and performing many original illusions that you will not see anywhere else.

His performances are filled with incredible state of the art lighting, which feature moving lights, themed music soundtrack, pyro-smoke effects, the best and most recent in illusion technology. This is a unique and one of a kind spectacular magic show like nothing else on tour today!

You do not want to miss this!

This show is suitable for ages 5 and older.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for kids 12 and under. There is also 10% discount for groups of ten or more attending.

For more information, contact the Chuck Mathena Center Box Office at 304-425-5128, or their website at www.chuckmathenacenter.org. You can also contact Heather Osburn, Marketing Director for the Chuck Mathena Center at 304-425-5128, or at heather@cmcwv.org.

Get your tickets now, before they disappear!