HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — Popular actor, comedian, writer and producer Mikey Day is bringing his jokes to the Mountain State.

You may recognize Mikey Day from his sketches on Saturday Night Live or the Netflix show “Is It Cake?”

Mikey Day was born on March 20, 1980 in Orange County, California. He is an actor and writer, most known for Is It Cake?, Saturday Night Live, Terminator: Termination and Brother Nature.

Day’s comedy show will be at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington on October 23, 2022.

SNL writer Alex English will also be joining Mikey Day on stage for a special performance and Q&A opportunity.

For information on tickets for “An Evening with Mikey Day” – contact that Marshall University Box Office.