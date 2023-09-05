PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – The kickoff to Culturefest is only days away here in the mountain state.

Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival is a party for the whole family.

The festival will host three stages with live music. Activities will also include dance performances, workshops, children’s activities, artisan vendors, healing arts, camping and more on the beautiful mountaintop in Pipestem, West Virginia.

This is the 20th year of the event. Organizer Lori McKinney said that all are welcome to this oasis of peace.

“It just a lot of open space to just relax and feel peaceful. It is just a beautiful, creative experience,” said McKinney.

Festival goers can set up tents or small RV’s for the festival weekend. Opening day starts September 7th and wraps on September 10th. Families and guests of ages are welcome.