LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia’s well known State Fairgrounds will have a performance from country music star, Cody Johnson.

If there is one place in the Mountain State to find some interesting and fun events, the WV State Fairgrounds usually comes to mind. From hosting flea markets and concerts to the State Fair itself, there is a lot to do.

Big names like Luke Combs and boy band Big Time Rush are just two of the many who have taken the stage in previous years. Now the fairgrounds will host Cody Johnson and Randy Houser. The performance will on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 7 p.m. with gates opening an hour before at 6 p.m.

For more information on the concert and for tickets, visit Cody Johnson with Special Guest Randy Houser | State Fair of West Virginia (statefairofwv.com).