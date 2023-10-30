BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Family Read Week is kicking off during the month of November at Craft Memorial Library from November 13, 2023 to November 18, 2023!

This event was made to encourage parents and caregivers to read with their children to bond, stimulate speech and language, and help with academic work.

The following is the schedule for this event:

Food for Fines: Bring a non-perishable food item to the library for each overdue item you may have, and in exchange get fines waived. This will be from November 13, 2023 to November 30, 2023.

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Movie Party: On Monday, November 13, 2023, teens are invited to watch this movie, starting at 5:00 P.M. The book will be discussed and pizza will be served. Other activities will be going on as well.

Snuggle and Read: Families and their kids aged two to five years can come enjoy a snuggle session where they will receive a blanket, stuffed animal, and different books to read. This will be at the MCTEC Seminar Center located at 1397 Stafford Drive on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 5:30 P.M.

Brick Bites and Pizza Delights: Families can stop by the library to enjoy pizza and make creations of their own out of Legos. This will be on November 15, 2023 at 5:30 P.M.

Take Apart Party: Kids aged five to 12 can learn about household items and appliances and see how they work. This will be on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 3:30 P.M.

Thanksgiving Twists: Kids aged three to five can come to the library to hear a story and learn a Thanksgiving recipe to take home. This will be on on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 A.M.

Registration is required. For more information, parents can register their children by coming into the library, going online to the events calendar at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us, or by calling 304-325-3943.