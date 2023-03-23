BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — With Easter around the corner, the Easter Bunny plans to make an appearance at one local library soon!

He plans to be at Craft Memorial Library on two separate occasions, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 3:30 P.M. for the Easter Bunny Celebration and then again at the Easter Bunny Drive-Thru on April 6, 2023 from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. Both events will be happening at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV 24701.

The Easter Bunny Celebration will be for children, ages 2-6, where they can join for some bunny stories, a snack, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Cameras are welcome. Registration is also required.

For the Meet the Easter Bunny Drive-Thru, families can drive through the parking lot any time between 5:30 P.M. and 6:30 P.M. to meet the Easter Bunny. Cars will need to enter the large parking lot on Commerce Street and exit thru the small parking lot. Cameras are welcome and again, registration is required for the drive-thru.

To register, go to the events calendar on the website at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us, in person at the library, or call 304-325-3943 as an option for registration or to get more information.