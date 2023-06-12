BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Memorial Airport will be hosting the Friends of Charity Auto Fair to show off nice rides and raise funds.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is one of the top car shows in the state, holding all kinds of rides from customs, classics, muscle cars, tuners, truck, and motorcycles from all time periods. On top of all these hot rods, there will also be arts and crafts and food vendors, as well as local businesses at this two-day event. The show will be from Friday, July 14 to Saturday, July 15, 2023. Saturday will also hold a special concert at 7:30 by the Davisson Brothers Band, featuring Taylor Made.

This car show is also a fund raiser, and all proceeds will go towards the Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

For more information on donations or even register your own hot rod, visit the Friends of Charity Auto Fair’s website and cruise on down for some fun.