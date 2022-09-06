PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – The 19th annual Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival will be at the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem yet again, later this week!

Culturefest will be held at Pipestem this year from September 8 to September 11, back after 2 years of virtual programs. Below are pictures of previous in-person years.











The event is a weekend dedicated to creative arts across cultures, featuring over 40 music & dance performances, unique artisans and retailers, workshops, a roster of kids’ activities, camping and much more.

Culturefest is a showcase of the dynamic creative community in Southern West Virginia. Three stages feature regional, national and international artists from around the East coast and beyond. Styles range from Americana and Appalachian Folk to Soul, Rock, Funk and World Fusion. Even experimental genres, performance art, poetry, fire dance and more will be featured at Culturefest.

Organizers say they take great care in curating the performance lineup, searching for musicians who have passion and purpose, unique styles and seasoned skills. This year’s performance lineup can be seen below:

Jonathan Scales : One of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet. Jonscales.com

: One of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet. Jonscales.com Astronomer Dave Buhrman : WV Sky Tours will be on hand with his telescopes for star and planet gazing and fire spinners will light up the night.

: WV Sky Tours will be on hand with his telescopes for star and planet gazing and fire spinners will light up the night. Dixon’s Violin: The world’s premier visionary violinist. Dixonsviolin.com

The world’s premier visionary violinist. Dixonsviolin.com Option 22: The music project of festival founders and arts entrepreneurs Lori McKinney and Robert Blankenship, this infectious, eclectic Americana groove is led by her powerful, yet soothing vocals. option22.net

The music project of festival founders and arts entrepreneurs Lori McKinney and Robert Blankenship, this infectious, eclectic Americana groove is led by her powerful, yet soothing vocals. option22.net The Fritz : A soul-driven funk band hailing from Asheville, NC. Thefritzmusic.com

: A soul-driven funk band hailing from Asheville, NC. Thefritzmusic.com Isaac Hadden: A young, genre-smashing guitarist and vocalist from Southwest, VA. facebook.com/ilhadden

Other WV acts include:

CassiRaye

Shelem

The Charleston Rogues

Lords of Lester

Keenan Rainer

Je’dah Madison

Derian Mills

Nathaniel Altare

James Hart

Jordan Furrow

Carpenter Ants

Sisters Jazz Quintet

Old Soul Reunion

Jonah Carden

Grace Campbell

Tim & Maggie

Out of state acts include:

Holy River

Brinjal

E’Lon JD

Music Road Co.

Kathryn O’Shea

Dono

Reena Shah

GOTE

Guests are encouraged to camp on site for the weekend and immerse themselves in the colorful experience in the beautiful WV Mountains, or enjoy the amenities of nearby Pipestem State Park. The goal of the festival is to promote unity and respect for diversity, and bring people together though music and the arts in a beautiful mountain setting. Artisans at the festival will be vending their wares. The children’s village will feature craft activities each day, special yoga classes, a kids’ costume parade, and other activities. Furniture lounges are provided to kick back, relax, and provide shelter so the fun can continue in case of rain. A variety of delicious food and drink will be available for purchase including but not limited to Jamaican, Thai, sandwiches, vegetarian options, specialty teas, coffee and ice cream.

Tickets are available online at culturefestwv.com and at the gate, but advance tickets are recommended. Advance day passes are $22 for Thursday and Sunday, and $40 for Friday, and Saturday. Day passes do not include camping. A full weekend pass costs $100 in advance, and includes all four days’ activities plus camping.

Check the website for gate prices. Children’s tickets are sharply discounted; see the website for those prices. Kids 5 & under are free.