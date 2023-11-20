GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is coming up and everyone wants to wow their families and guests with the main dinner attraction, the turkey!

However you plan to make it, the turkey has to be beautiful and ready to eat for the holiday. The following are six mouthwatering ways to make your Thanksgiving turkey.

Slow Cooker

Depending on the size of the slow cooker, you will want to use a smaller turkey or just a turkey breast. Slow cookers work perfectly if you have less than eight people at the table. Another nice thing about a slow cooker is that you can throw other things in with the turkey, which includes stuffing.

Instant Pot

Same rules apply with the slow cooker and again, you will want to use a turkey on the smaller side. Again this applies to smaller groups such as eight or less. If you want your turkey a bit crispier, you can broil it a bit first and then place it back into the instant pot.

Air Fryer

The air fryer works better if you have small turkey breasts and it will only take one hour total for everything to cook! Prepping only takes a few minutes too, so generously rub your turkey with as many seasonings as you want.

Convection Oven

Once you have your turkey thawed and fully prepared with stuffing and seasonings, you can try popping it in the convection oven. sixsistersstuff explains, the source of heat in a conventional oven is stationery and rises up from the bottom. The heat is also blown around by fans, which is circulated within the oven. This ensures that the heat is all throughout the turkey making it succulent and delicious to eat.

The Oven

This is the traditional way to make a turkey. Same with the convection oven, this style of cooking applies to larger groups of families and guests as well. This method is preferred since the juices are able to stay in the turkey and have a burst of flavor. It is also the preferred method if using a brined turkey.

Fryer

This is the preferred way to make a turkey. Due to its popularity, This is done for larger groups at the table and the cookers always have a fun time making it! Not only does it keep your turkey juicy, but it loads it with flavor! Frying turkey can be more cautious to make since you have to deal with oil and flames, and knowing when to put it in at the right time, but this is one of the best ways to make it.

Whatever way you choose to cook your turkey, your family and guests are sure to love it. Traditional and preferred ways may take longer, while conventional ways make take a shorter time and may be best if you are stuck on time and not having a traditional Thanksgiving.