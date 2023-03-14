PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton is excited to announce the PDGA-Sanctioned Disc Golf Tournament is returning to the Princeton City Park on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“March Madness at City Park 2” is a two round, singles, C-tier tournament. Southern WV Disc

Golf Club will be hosting the event.

“I am honored to bring one of the fastest growing sports to the City of Princeton. The March

Madness Disc Golf Tournament will bring pros and amateurs alike from several different states,”

Tournament Director Greg Bishop said.

Be sure to sign up quickly because online registration ends at 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

For more information, visit www.discgolfscene.com/clubs/Southern_WV_Disc_Golf_Club

or Southern WV Disc Golf Club on Facebook.