BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – As a part of Theatre West Virginia’s summer concert series, Nashville-based Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges’ will be performing at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview in America’s newest National Park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Beckley, West Virginia.

The show will be this weekend on Sunday, June 26th. Audiences and Eagles fans will get the ultimate EAGLES experience, as the group will be performing some of the greatest hits like ‘Hotel California,’ ‘Love will Keep Us Alive,’ and ‘7 Bridges’. The band will bring alive on stage the feel of an authentic Eagles event under the stars.

In addition to the performance this weekend by ‘7 Bridges’, the Sunday night summer concert series will feature tributes to Elvis and Jimmy Buffet and will conclude with fan favorites Phil Dirt and the Dozers. Both Friday and Saturday there will also be Theatre West Virginia performances of Hatfields and McCoys at 7:30 in the evening.

All Theatre West Virginia summer productions take place in the beautiful 1,200-seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in America’s newest National Park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Beckley, West Virginia. Most performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with live pre-show music before each show.

Tickets are available for all performances online or by calling 304-256-6800, or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before each show. For group rates or more information, contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.