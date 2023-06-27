This 1972 photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, during a performance. (AP Photo, file)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Princeton City Park is resurrecting the King of Rock and Roll by hosting the Swinging with Elvis show featuring Lee Dean.

According to Princeton’s Marketing & PR Coordinator Chris Mabe, this will be a FREE event that will allow you to witness a time back when the King reigned supreme in the world of music. As a part of Princeton’s Music in the Park series, Swinging with Elvis is a time to laugh, dance, smile, and sing along to the music that changed rock and roll music forever.

Lee Dean’s performance of Elvis will be on Thursday, June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

So, head on down top Princeton and watch the King of Rock kick it in his blue suede shoes in the park.