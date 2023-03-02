BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — From Monday, February, 28, 2023 to Friday, March 16, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Andrea Brunais will be opening an exhibit at the Bluefield Arts Center. It will be in the Paine Gallery located inside the Bluefield Arts Center.

With her stunning pieces, Andrea Brunais works with pastels and is a juried artist whose art has been frequented at Tamarack, West Virginia’s Premier Cultural and Arts Exhibition Center. Her work has also been featured in Southwest Virginia, which includes Blacksburg, Radford and Stuart, as well as other places in West Virginia, including Bluefield, Beckley, and Charleston.

There will be a wine and cheese reception from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on March 2, 2023, which is open to the public.