BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The date for the Second Annual Fall Festival has been announced for this year’s event at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum.

“After 30 plus years the Youth Museum stopped doing Tailgate Halloween during the COVID Pandemic. However, we still wanted to do something for the community, so we planned a Fall Festival. The festival proved to be very successful in its first year, so we decided to do it again,” explained Baker.

Starting, Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. the festival will be doing many activities and events such as exhibit Sonic Sounds, apple butter making, an Escape Room, pumpkin painting, arts and craft vendors, Hilltop Coffee and Bandit BBQ.

“Everybody had such fun last year and we’ve had such a busy year we just decided it was the perfect way to close out our regular tour season. We will have the Fall Festival, close on November 1st, and then reopen on the 10th for the ice-skating rink,” concluded Baker.

The location for the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum complex is in New River Park. From April 1, 2024 to November 1, 2024, the hours will be from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Ice-skating hours will be given out at a different time.

For more information, please call (304) 256-1747.