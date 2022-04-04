MacArthur, W.V. (WVNS) – Darth Vader and Spiderman were in attendance as a new business opened in MacArthur.

Family Game Knight, a new game store, opened it’s doors in Raleigh County April 4, 2022.

The store is stocked wall to wall with comic books, board games, posters, action figures, and any entertainment needs.

“I grew up always wanting something like this in our area, because I’ve been a pretty big nerd my whole life,” Co-Owner Dylon McBride told 59News. “And we never had anything remotely close to this growing up.”

Family Game Knight’s big day was celebrated with friends, family and the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce all in attendance for a ceremonial ribbon cutting and grand opening.