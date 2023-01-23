PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton is excited to announce that February 2, 2023, is

officially WhistlePig Day!

Mayor David Graham presented the proclamation on January 17, 2023, to Princeton WhistlePigs’ General Manager Danny Shingleton and to the team’s mascot, “Bucky”.

“It is a tremendous honor to have February 2nd be proclaimed WhistlePig Day in the City Of

Princeton. We would like to thank the Mayor, City Manager, and the Princeton City Council for

this honor. It’s an exciting time to be a WhistlePigs fan!” Shingleton said.

The Princeton WhistlePigs is one of the ten baseball teams that compete in the Appalachian

League. The League is a summer collegiate baseball league that is part of Major

League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline.

The Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in the history of baseball. The League began in 1911 and then thereafter transitioned into a short-season league for Minor League Baseball in 1957.