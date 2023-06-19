SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS)– The sweet sound of blues music, the smell of BBQ, and the taste of beer is what you will get at Snowshoe Mountain’s Blues & Brews Festival.

According to Snowshoe’s website, this will be a two-day event filled with music, food, and you guessed it, beer. From Friday, July 28 to Saturday, July 29, 2023, the sound of blues music will be soaring through the mountains and beer in the hands of those who stop by.

For starters, Friday will consist of music from John Ford, while the following day will have performances from Rusty Wright Band and Robert Finley.

There are three types of tickets you can snag yourself for this event: the discounted two-day ticket that includes lodging, a standard two-day ticket, or a VIP two-day ticket.

All ticket forms and more can be found at Snowshoe’s official website.