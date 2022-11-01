SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On November 6, 2022 at Rachel Ann’s Farm and Wedding Venue (John and Rachel’s) beginning from 9:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M., the free kids fishing event will take place!

Cook’s Excavating has generously donated sweet treats for the event, along with Moutaineer Trout Fish who also generously donated extra fish for the event!

The event is graciously organized and paid for by John Morgan, which consists of the pond to be stocked and so much more to come!

Wyoming County Family Support Center (formerly Family Resource Center), Power House Youth Center & Wyoming County Family Resource Network and SADD. has generously also donated free lunches for this event and is also giving away prizes!

Kevin Hedinger, who is also another volunteer for the even, will clean and filet your fish that day if you are not able to.

John Morgan, who works for Dominion as a Construction Coordinator, said “When your doing something with a pure heart with the best of intentions you don’t have to ask or beg God will send them your way! He’s an Amazing Father who loves us and wants to bless each of everyone of us!”

“So we just save up money and when we get some money saved, we [my wife and I] kind of spend it on doing something for the kids,” Morgan concluded.

If there are any questions, or if you need more information, please call Rachel Morgan at 304-887-5507 or John Morgan at 304-887-5548.