CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season is here and has arrived.

On January, 19, 2023, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls, and the new delicious cookie, Raspberry Rally.

The Raspberry Rally is a crispy cookie with a pink raspberry flavored center and dipped in a chocolate coating. This cookie is available online and will become available on February 27, 2023.

“Cookie season is a wonderful time of year when Girl Scouts learn how to operate their own business and our community rallies together to support them and enjoy treats at the same time,” said Beth Casey, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

“These girls have big goals to travel, take on service projects and help their communities – and you can help get them there simply by ordering cookies to enjoy. All the while, they’re learning key skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.”

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies – whether that’s in person or online.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, email us at cookies@bdgsc.org so we can connect you with one in your area.

Later this spring, cookie booths will be available outside all of your favorite big box retailers and you’ll be able to find troops selling near you using your zip code on our website.

If you do not need cookies for yourself, you should consider ordering a few boxes for the Gift of Caring program. Through this program, cookies can be donated to military members, veterans and their families.

The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities. Today, the program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop. This includes travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming.

Proceeds stay local and are used as funding to support animal shelters, food banks and more in different communities. These life skills teach girls crucial skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps fuel local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year, which include exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

To learn more about the this organization, visit bdgsc.org.