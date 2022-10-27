BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Haunted Beckley’s 2022 Halloween Weekend Events on Friday and Saturday Nights have tours exploring the streets of downtown Beckley while experiencing the “Ghost, Legend & Lore” of the city.

The ghost tours meet at 7:00 PM in Word Park. The cost of admission is $15 each. Children under 10 can participate for free.

Haunted Beckley is also partnering with Charleston Ghost Tour Company for a special All Hallows Eve Haunts, Horror and Hallowed Ground event on Sunday at the Historic Wildwood Cemetery.

Admission for this event is $20 and tickets are available at www.CharlestonGhostTourCompany.com. If you come early at around 6:00 P.M., you can get a personal psychic reading with Amber’s Paraworld, which is only $20! It’s on a first come, first serve basis.

Haunted Beckley ghost tours are led by Historian Scott Worley. He gives the tours throughout the year, except during the winter months, through the streets of Beckley.

He tells the tales that incorporate history and real hauntings. “My ghost stories are all based on historical sightings,” according to Worley. “Everyone gets a dose of Beckley history, as well as a spooky good time.”

During these tours, participants are taken inside many of these buildings, in which Worley uses a variety of paranormal investigative equipment to summon any spirits who may still be lingering.

Tours can be arranged for both large and small groups by calling Worley at (304) 228-1851. You can also find more information at the Haunted Beckley Facebook page.