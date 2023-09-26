GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — If you want to learn new hands-on skills, this is the event for you!

On Saturday, October 1, 2023 from 1:30 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., visitors can learn traditional Appalachian skills through hands-on demonstrations. This special event is part of 2023 Hidden History Happenings, which starts September 9, 2023 to October 15, 2023 throughout the Mountain State.

This event will be taking place at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing where you can learn skills such as quilting, blacksmithing, foraging, native species gardening, and much more. Visitors can also enjoy the scenery, and walk through the heritage museum in the visitor center.

This event is free to the public and there will be different sections where you can learn about the history of the state and other historical events. Some programs are free, but some do require reservations. Visitors should wear the appropriate attire if going on hikes.

To learn more, get updates, and to see a schedule, please visit www.nps.gov/neri, www.coalheritage.org, www.wvstateparks.com, www.exploresummgerscounty.com, and www.activeswv.org.

Visitors can also get updates on the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newrivergorgenps.