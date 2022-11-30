HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — Heritage Farm will be holding its annual Christmas Village celebration starting the weekend of December 2, 2022.

The festivities will happen on Friday and Saturday from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Heritage Farm Museum and Village will be transformed into a winter wonderland for all to see! Come look at the buildings with lights, hearing Christmas music as you walk through the village, and visit with Santa and Frosty! This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to bring family and friends to come celebrate the holiday season!

In 2020, Heritage Farm Christmas Village was named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism

Society. This special event has been been part of the spotlighting of the best festivals and events. “Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society.

Activities for the Heritage Farm 2022 Christmas Village include:

Visit with Santa

Live nativity

Take a jingling wagon ride to view the lights

Enjoy live Christmas music

Decorate Christmas Cookies with the family

Visit with Frosty the Snowman

Purchase gifts from Heritage Farm Artisans

And so much more!

For more information on this event, please visit their website at https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.