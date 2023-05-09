HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Hinton will be hosting a weekend full of colorful music and more at their Happy Hippy Muzik Fest.

According to Explore Summers County’s website, this groovy event will start on Friday, May 9 at 12 P.M. and will continue through to Sunday, May 21 at 3 P.M. The event will be full of live music, camping opportunities and a poetry slam.

Music Featured:

The Sweet Life

The Atlantic Aesthetic

Hazy Petals

Eighth and Eleven

Uncle Kunkel’s One Gram Band

Solace Sovay

Eggs with Legs

East of Memphis

Inferior Design

Jonben Slate

Under the Gun

EarlRelevant

Lazy and Justified

De’Mere and DJ Fire Phoenix

For information on tickets, visit Happy Hippy Muzik Fest 2023 Tickets in Abraham, WV, United States (ticketleap.com) for a hip and groovy weekend.