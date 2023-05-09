HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Hinton will be hosting a weekend full of colorful music and more at their Happy Hippy Muzik Fest.

According to Explore Summers County’s website, this groovy event will start on Friday, May 9 at 12 P.M. and will continue through to Sunday, May 21 at 3 P.M. The event will be full of live music, camping opportunities and a poetry slam.

Music Featured:

  • The Sweet Life
  • The Atlantic Aesthetic
  • Hazy Petals
  • Eighth and Eleven
  • Uncle Kunkel’s One Gram Band
  • Solace Sovay
  • Eggs with Legs
  • East of Memphis
  • Inferior Design
  • Jonben Slate
  • Under the Gun
  • EarlRelevant
  • Lazy and Justified
  • De’Mere and DJ Fire Phoenix

For information on tickets, visit Happy Hippy Muzik Fest 2023 Tickets in Abraham, WV, United States (ticketleap.com) for a hip and groovy weekend.