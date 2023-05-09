HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Hinton will be hosting a weekend full of colorful music and more at their Happy Hippy Muzik Fest.
According to Explore Summers County’s website, this groovy event will start on Friday, May 9 at 12 P.M. and will continue through to Sunday, May 21 at 3 P.M. The event will be full of live music, camping opportunities and a poetry slam.
Music Featured:
- The Sweet Life
- The Atlantic Aesthetic
- Hazy Petals
- Eighth and Eleven
- Uncle Kunkel’s One Gram Band
- Solace Sovay
- Eggs with Legs
- East of Memphis
- Inferior Design
- Jonben Slate
- Under the Gun
- EarlRelevant
- Lazy and Justified
- De’Mere and DJ Fire Phoenix
For information on tickets, visit Happy Hippy Muzik Fest 2023 Tickets in Abraham, WV, United States (ticketleap.com) for a hip and groovy weekend.