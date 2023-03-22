RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Ronceverte residents have long admired the grey home hidden away behind the pine trees on the corner of Main and Walnut Streets. Now, the historic home will serve the community in a different way.

The house, which is the oldest in Ronceverte built by Thomas Edgar who founded Ronceverte, was a booming bed and breakfast before COVID-19 hit. Now, it is entering its next chapter by becoming an event space called the Hollerwood House.

Guests to the Hollerwood House will be treated to the tranquility of the holler with the vibe and

style of the West Coast. Chris and Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley are excited to finally open the doors to host events from book clubs to fitness classes to wedding rehearsal dinners and baby showers.

“I grew up coming to his house and it has been updated a couple times since. I

am so excited to be part of the next update to the house and property. We want this to be a

place for the community. A place where you can come wearing sweatpants for a fitness class,

your pajamas for a movie night, or dressed to the nines for your best friend’s wedding,” said Chris.

While the rooms are available to rent, the couple says the bed and breakfast aspect of the house will be coming back later this year. Food will be provided to the Hollerwood House by the RNCVRT Café, which is also coming soon as a later addition.

The two business owners have been working behind the scenes to get both businesses off the

ground while bringing a new feel to the spaces once occupied by The Edgarton Cafe and The

Edgarton Inn.

“We are so excited to finally let everyone see everything we have been working on all these

months. We want to bring something that residents of Ronceverte can enjoy while

being true to our aesthetic. Ronceverte is on the rise and it feels so special to be a part of it,” added Chris.

Some of the event packages available include:

Weddings

Receptions

Rehearsal Dinners

Book Clubs

Meetings

Photoshoots

Baby Showers

Slumber Parties

Movie Nights

Quinceañeras

Fitness Classes

Lectures

Book Signings

Holiday Parties/Dinners

Fundraisers

Nonpro

fit Gatherings

Private Parties

Reunions

People interested in hosting events at the Hollerwood House can email thehollerwoodhouse@gmail.com.