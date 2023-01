BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Holiday of Lights located in the Bluefield City Park will remain open through January 8, 2023.

The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and Friday and Saturday from 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

There is no admission charge. Only donations will be accepted.