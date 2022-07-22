BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A local theatre troop is hitting the stage again.

Theatre West Virginia will present Rocket Boys the Musical starting tonight. Theatre West Virginia had to cancel three dates because some of the cast tested positive for Covid. Rocket Boys the Musical well be tonight, Saturday, July 23, 2022 and a new day on Sunday, July 24th! Showtime is 7:30 PM for all nights.

Scott Hill, General Manager for Theatre West Virginia says he’s happy the show will go on.

“You just overcome the obstacles. We’re here and trying to do it for the community. The actors are doing really well and appreciate all their going through to bring the show tonight, Saturday and Sunday is going to be another brand-new night we didn’t have scheduled.” Scott Hill, General Manager, Theatre West Virginia

There will be extra special guests for Friday’s show. Homer Hickam, the author of Rocket Boys, and Rocket Boys the musical author Carl Anthony Tramon will both be in attendance