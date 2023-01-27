Go online and print out your favorite Pokemon to add to the Pokemon Valentine’s Day box or use them as cards to give to classmates and friends.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Humane Society of Raleigh County is hosting a Valentine’s Day raffle!

The last day to buy raffle tickets is February 7, 2023. Tickets will be sold at the shelter for $5.00. The shelter is located at 325 Grey Flats Road, Beckley, WV. Three winners will be named on February 8, 2023.

The following are the prizes:

Basket #1: 2 wine glasses, 2 candle holders with two small battery powered candles, a set of bath bombs, bubble bath, sparkling cider, pure romance shower gel, pure romance heart massager, two pure romance trial samples, chocolate covered strawberries, and a $25 olive garden gift card.

Basket #2: 1 dog bowl, 5 different dog toys, a cute dog cup, a bag of treats, 2 movies guest passes, a $25 El Bandido gift card.

Basket #3: 2 cat bowls, a cat collar, 4 different cat toys, a cat mom cup, a cookbook, a bag of cat treats, 2 $25 Texas Roadhouse gift cards.

For more information, follow Humane Society of Raleigh County on Facebook.