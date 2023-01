BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The cinematic classic “Gone with the Wind” returns to the big screen!

Winner of 10 Oscars, “Gone With The Wind” was the first color film to win Best Picture and received a special award for its use of color. When receipts are adjusted for inflation, Gone with the Wind still ranks as the highest-grossing film of all time.

The epic masterpiece returns in 4K DIGITAL on Sunday, January 22, 2023, and Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Marquee Cinemas-Beckley Galleria.