CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — BrickUniverse, one of the largest LEGO fan events in the world is returning to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 200 Civic Center Dr, Charleston, WV 25301 on Saturday, July 16th to Sunday July 17th.

The event is expected to have over 50,000 square feet of LEGO fun at the convention, with thousands attending!

The founder and LEGO-lover Greyson Beights, who founded BrickUniverse in 2015 at only 14 years old, created this event for families to experience incredible creations from all over the world made only from LEGO bricks. The life-sized LEGO models amaze children and adults and let their imaginations run free while getting to build with millions of LEGO bricks.

“BrickUniverse was started to inspire creativity and learning, all through LEGO bricks. LEGO is a toy, but it is also so much more. It can be used to teach science, technology, math, engineering, history, art and BrickUniverse lets attendees experience all of that,” says BrickUniverse Organizer Greyson Beights, on his insight on to why LEGO bricks aren’t just fun, but can have fun learning from them.

Other displays being showcased, other than just seeing LEGO builders original creations, participating in building and discussing and sharing techniques, fans will have the opportunity to:

● See life-size LEGO models

● Express your creativity at the hands-on build zones

● Shop Hard-to-Find LEGO merchandise

● Meet a LEGO Master from the hit TV show

● See the World built in LEGO bricks

● Meet real-life professional LEGO artists

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit, www.brickuniverse.com/westvirginia.