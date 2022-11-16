BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center!

The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to the most exciting place in

Southern West Virginia! There will be a ribbon cutting at 12:30 P.M. on Friday November 18, 2022 before the festivities begin!

Over 80 vendors will come together to offer amazing arts and crafts, so get your Christmas shopping done early. This event is sponsored by Thornhill Auto Group and Childers Enterprises and in partnership with the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, and the Southern Communications family of radio stations. (103CIR, 105.9 WTNJ, Groovy 94.1 Channel 93.5FM The BUZZ, and Newstalk WWNR 620 AM & 101.1 FM.)

There will be a variety of entertainment both days and of course pictures with Santa and Mrs

Claus. The Grinch will be there as well! Also, the McCoy Country Farms will be there on Saturday doing horse and buggy rides.

“It is amazing how many people are excited about our show! We have over 80 vendors in our show with unique, handmade items, there is something for everyone. Please come out to support and shop local small handmade businesses for Christmas,” said Beth Reger, General Manager Southern Communications.

Tickets are $4.00. Free and Discounted tickets are available from show vendor locations. Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information, please visit Believeinthemagicevent.com.