CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Studio Ghibli is a beloved filmmaking business worldwide. With such a large catalog of movies from Spirited Away to Castle in the Sky, do you ever wonder which one your state loves most?

People worldwide have fallen in love with Studio Ghibli’s iconic anime films, From Princess Mononoke to Kiki’s Delivery Service. The films are beloved enough for a theme park to be opened surrounding Ghibli’s world of films.

In fact, the world’s first Studio Ghibli theme park is making its grand opening in Japan on November 1!

In honor of the grand opening, Getwindstream.com compiled the favorite Ghibli film of every U.S. state.

West Virginia’s favorite is: Howl’s Moving Castle. The full map of favorites can be seen below.