CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lana Del Rey, known for albums like “Ultraviolence” and “Lust for Life,” will be coming to the Mountain State.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer will be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Oct. 5, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You buy tickets through Ticketmaster by clicking here.

Lana Del Rey, born Elizabeth Grant and occasionally going by Lizzy Grant, has had two songs crack the Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 chart: “Summertime Sadness” and “Snow on the Beach.” The latter is by Taylor Swift and features her.

She has been nominated for six Grammys, with her 2019 record, “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” being nominated for album of the year. She received her first Grammy nomination in 2013 with her album “Paradise,” which was nominated for best pop vocal album, as well as for the song “Young and Beautiful” which was featured in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby.”