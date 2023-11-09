CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Logan County native and a Raleigh County native will be performing in the Mountain State this holiday season.

Landau Murphy Jr., winner of America’s Got Talent Season Six, and Kamron Lawson who was on the latest season of American Idol, will be in West Virginia for the 13th annual Home for the Holidays Christmas tour.

Those who attend Landau’s Home for the Holidays tour are encouraged to bring a new toy to the show they attend to contribute to Landau’s annual “Kids Joy Toy Drive”. A digital copy of Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” full-length album of holiday classics will be given to those that donate.

West Virginia Adult Education and their “Never Too Late To Graduate” platform present the 2023 Home for the Holidays tour. Landau received his high school equivalency diploma with other adult learners, and is a spokesperson for WVAE. Members of West Virginia Adult Education will be at most tour locations to help those that are interested in earning their diplomas, and also helping collect toys for kids in need together with Landau’s Kids Joy Toy Drive.

The tour will take them through multiple West Virginia Counties including Harrison County, Kanawha County, Logan County, Wood County, Cabell County, Fayette County, and Greenbrier County.

Tour dates and locations can be found below:

12/02- Clarksburg: Robinson Grand

12/07- Charleston: Scottish Rite Auditorium

12/08- Ludlow, KY: Ludlow Theatre

12/09- Logan: Coalfield Jamboree

12/14- Parkersburg: Blennerhassett School Auditorium

12/15- Huntington: Foundry Theater

12/16- Fayetteville: Historic Fayette Theater

12/17- Lewisburg: Carnegie Hall

Ticket information and more can be found here.