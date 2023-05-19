LEWISBURG (WVNS) — Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Ils Sont Partis Band will be performing at Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall as their mainstage concert.

According to the Greenbrier County events website, Son of the well-known Stanley “Buckwheat” Dural Jr., Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., and his joining band will be performing on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. as the mainstage performance.

Zydeco has been entertaining crowds since he was only 17, and has performed with many greats in music, such as Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples, Dwight Yoakum and Los Lobos.

You can get tickets and more information at Carnegie Hall’s website at Buy: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. (salesforce-sites.com).