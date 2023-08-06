LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The time is almost upon us for the 98th Annual West Virginia State Fair.

The West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg is coming together for one of the state’s top events of the year. Rides, shops, and tents are starting to take form for the upcoming festivities.

Chief Executive Officer for the West Virginia State Fair, Kelly Collins, stated preparation for the fair is a year-long process.

“We’ve been planning for the opening of the 98th annual State Fair West Virginia for a year now; over a year now. So, we’re really excited that we’re just one week away from getting the gates open, and everyone coming down to Lewisburg and joining us.” Kelly Collins, WV State Fair Chief Executive Officer

With the State Fair coming closer and closer, both the personnel and the public are excited for the festivities.