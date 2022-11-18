BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — From December 16, 2022 through December 31, 2022, Little Beaver State Park Foundation will have a Christmas lights display!

You can start decorating November 21, 2022 until December 15, 2022 and anyone is welcomed and encouraged to decorate a campsite with free advertising from businesses, churches, and foundations. The location of the park is at 1402 Grandview Rd, Beaver, WV 25813.

“We are asking local businesses, churches to come set up on a campsite a Christmas display. It’s free to set up. We will turn all the lights on Dec 16th-30th, 5:30-9 Sunday-Thurs and 5:30-10 Friday and Saturday. This is the 2nd year the foundation has put this Christmas display on. It’s free to come look. We do take donations,” said Bethany Asbury, the Secretary for Little Beaver State Park Foundation.

To get your free campsite to decorate, please call or text 304-575-5218 or 304-573-1264.