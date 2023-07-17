BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian based music group Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns have launched a crowdfunded campaign to bring their music to life, physically on vinyl!

Matt Mullins, an event organizer for the Bill Withers Memorial Festival and lead singer of Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, has announced his band’s latest album is available for pre-order on vinyl. The campaign is crowdfunded meaning the band needs 100 pre-orders ordered before July 22, 2023 for the records to be pressed.

Self-proclaimed “Y’allternative Dad Rock” the latest album, Monarch Sessions, was recorded by a local sound engineer, Robbie Lanham, who has opened a new studio, Monarch Entertainment. The vinyl releases will feature exclusive recordings of Tom Petty, Prince and Warren Zevon covers as well as live versions of songs from Monarch Sessions.

The crowdfunded goal must be reached by Saturday, July 22, 2023 for the vinyl to be pressed.

To purchase a pre-order and help Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns bring their music to life, visit the band’s website.