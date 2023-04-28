CASS, WV (WVNS)– The Parade of Steam returns to Pocahontas County for all to witness steam locomotives up close.

According to mountainrail.com, on Saturday, June 17 all who are interested will get the opportunity to see several operable steam locomotives, train rides, and more. The locomotives will begin staging at the Cass Depot at 9:30 a.m., and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there be special excursions on the Greenbrier Line, with the price of admission being $30 for ages four and up, and children ages three and under being free. The Rail & Trail Store will also be open throughout the day to pick up Parade of Steam merchandise.

It is encouraged to share any photographs and videos to social media, spreading the word by tagging Cass Scenic Railroad or Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad.

For ticket reservations, visit Mountain Rail West Virginia (casstrain.com).