The jackpot for the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Not to be outdone by a recent fellow draw game, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $576.8 million.

The jackpot has increased as a result of continued high volumes of play and unmatched numbers.

The jackpot is the third highest Mega Millions jackpot to date, and if hit, would be the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Mega Millions was hit six times in 2022, with the last jackpot being claimed off the October 14 drawing at $502 million. Tuesday night marks the 24th drawing in the current jackpot run.

Friday’s drawing produced five second-tier winners of $1 million, and 115 third-tier winners of at least $10,000.

“We enter 2023 with another exciting jackpot. This is the third-highest in Mega Millions history, and this is definitely a lively time in the Lottery world. We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, please play responsibly.” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 P.M. Tuesday.