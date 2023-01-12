BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 billion dollars.

Although West Virginia did have a million dollar ticket sold, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday continues to grow, reaching $1.35 billion with an estimated cash value of $707.9 million.

“We are ecstatic about having another million dollar winner right here in the Mountain State. As this jackpot continues to grow to the second highest in Mega Millions history, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Lottery, but we do want to remind all of our players to please play responsibly.” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers

If hit, the jackpot would be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday, which will mark the 25th drawing in the current jackpot run.