PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After two years of celebrating virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mercer Monster Mash is finally back in-person!

All ghosts and ghouls can celebrate in the Grassroots District of downtown Princeton, on Halloween Night from 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.!

The event is coming “back from the grave,” and is expected to have thousands of people in years past to enjoy a range of family-friendly activities.

The street will be closed from Bee St. to 7th St. for the annual Trick or Treat on Mercer Street from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A costume contest is also expected, which is hosted by local MC’s Doc Atwell and E.J, both with cash prizes for Kids and Adults, live music by local band Red Audio, and pyrotechnic artists who will be fire spinning from The Pigment Sanctuary.

Award-winning performance pumpkin carver Shannon Gerasumchik, who was featured in Season 7 of Food Network’s Halloween Wars will be showcased once again. You can come see him carve pumpkins throughout the evening in the street in front of The Renaissance Theater.

A fun and engaging ghost hunt for all ages will be at the Princeton Public Library. Various merchants will also be attending and have feature specials such as The Hatter’s Bookshop, who will present “Photo Opps & Tootsie Pops,” where guests can take pictures in. All events are free and open to the public. It is encouraged for children and adults to come in costume!

With this event, the tradition started by volunteers of the group JumpStart in 2013, celebrates the wonderful and thriving community in downtown Princeton. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the new murals, businesses and ever-changing scenery on Mercer Street.

This year’s Monster Mash is brought to you by The RiffRaff Arts Collective. They have full support from the City of Princeton, Hitachi Energy, Southern Highlands, Martin Dental Associates and businesses in downtown Princeton and beyond. There’s also a special thanks to The City, public works, fire and police departments for their support, and businesses and volunteers for their participation.

Lori McKinney, the Co-founder, Organizer, and Director of the RiffRaff Arts Collective is ecstatic to be having this Monster Mash back in town.

“It’s always wonderful for the community to be able to gather again, and I think there’s a lot of excitement around the events. We sure are excited to see everyone downtown. This event is always really well attended. We see thousands of trick-or-treaters and the costumes are always epic. The costume contest is so hard to judge because there’s just so many amazing costumes, so everybody is really excited to be able to celebrate Halloween together again,” said an excited McKinney.

Schedule of Events for Wednesday, October 31, 2022 are as followed:

6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.: Trick or Treat on Mercer Street (Downtown merchants will keep late hours to pass out treats and feature special activities and the street will be closed from Bee to 7th.)

Ghost Hunt at Princeton Public Library (all ages)

Live Music by Red Audio on the Town Square Stage

Performance Pumpkin Carving with Shannon Gerasumchik

Fire spinning by Pigment Sanctuary at various locations

8:00 P.M.: Costume Contest Hosted by Doc Atwell & EJ on Town Square Stage

Family-friendly businesses and organizations are welcome to set up a booth and hand out candy. For those that are interested should call 304-320-8833 or email lori@theriffraff.net.

For more information, visit “Mercer Monster Mash” on Facebook.